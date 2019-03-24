ATLANTA — Ron Hunter, who oversaw Georgia State basketball's resurgence over the last eight seasons, has apparently accepted the challenge of another rebuilding project.

Through various media sources, Hunter has confirmed he will be leaving Georgia State (three NCAA Tournament appearances since 2015) for Tulane, based in New Orleans.

How bad has Tulane been in recent seasons?

**The Green Wave went 0-18 in American Athletic Conference action (4-27 overall).

**During Mike Dunleavy's three-year run with the school (2016-19), Tulane logged only eight conference victories ... and a grand total of 24 wins.

**Tulane hasn't reached the NCAA Tournament since 1995.

On Saturday, word broke out (via SI.com) that Hunter had been in the process of finalizing contract details with Tulane; and apparently after sleeping on the decision for the night, Hunter let various people in the media know of intentions.

The Sports Illustrated report came less than 24 hours after Georgia State got crushed in its first-round matchup with 3-seeded Houston ... which strangely enough, also resides in the American Athletic.

Of course, there's a stark difference between Tulane and Houston in the present tense.

The Cougars easily claimed the regular-season crown and serve as decent bets to reach the Elite Eight (Midwest region) or even make the Final Four in Minneapolis.

And the Green Wave may be among the worst 10 power-conference programs in the country.

Of course, if Hunter can make the most of this challenge, he would become an all-time hero down in the Bayou.