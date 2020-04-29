Rescheduled Atlanta NASCAR race confirmed for June 7

NASCAR is set to begin staging races again, without fans, in mid-May.

ATLANTA — An industry source has confirmed to 11Alive Sports the rescheduled June 7 date for Atlanta's NASCAR race.

NASCAR is set to begin staging races again - without fans - in mid-May, according to a schedule first reported by The Athletic Tuesday.

The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 was originally scheduled for March 15 at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, before the coronavirus pandemic resulted in its postponement.

The series initially was going to try and still stage the race that day without fans before closures and event cancellations swept the nation, with NASCAR ultimately following suit.

The revised schedule will see NASCAR return to action on May 17 in Darlington, South Carolina, and hold races every Sunday and Wednesday until Miami on June 14.

Not all races that have been postponed during the nation's effective lockdown are included in the reschedule. It's not yet clear how the schedule will proceed after June 14.

During Georgia's shelter-in-place order, Atlanta Motor Speedway has hosted a number of food drives, helping feed thousands of families in the area.

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.