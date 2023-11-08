The Rome Braves are changing their name - and you can submit your ideas

"The time has come to usher in a new era of Minor League Baseball in Rome."

Example video title will go here for this video

ROME, Ga. — Following in the footsteps of the Gwinnett Stripers adopting their own identity outside the "Braves" brand, the Rome Braves will be playing under a new name next season.

The fun part? You can help pick the new name.

The team said Friday that for "over twenty years, Rome Professional Baseball has proudly donned the Braves' iconic tomahawk across its chest" but that "the time has come to usher in a new era of Minor League Baseball in Rome."

Rest assured: The Rome ball club will still be affiliated with the Braves.

However, "Our mission is to give the Rome community a brand as unique and special as the area itself is," the team said.

The team will be taking name ideas here from today, Friday Aug. 11 to next Friday Aug. 18.

Some submissions already taken in the comments of the team's post on X play off songs, the word "roam," Italian themes borrowed from Rome, Italy or stuff that simply rhymes with "Rome."

Rome If You Want Tos

Rome Wanderers

Rome Romans

Rome Caesars

Rome Gnomes

Rome Metronomes

A new era of baseball in Rome is on the way.



🗳️: https://t.co/ew1hFvUVqD pic.twitter.com/Ucdj9XU2D0 — Rome Braves (@TheRomeBraves) August 11, 2023

We humbly submit the Rome Alones.