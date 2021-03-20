WATCH LIVE: Rugby ATL kicks off season against Toronto Arrows

MARIETTA, Ga. — LOCAL LIVE SPORTS! Rugby ATL kicks off its season tonight at home against the Toronto Arrows on the campus of Life University in Marietta. Kickoff is at 7, WATCH LIVE on WATL (Ch. 36) or on 11Alive.com.
Home game schedule:
April 3: Vs. San Diego Legion @ Lupo Stadium/Life University - 7 p.m.
April 10: Vs. Old Glory D.C. @ Lupo Stadium/Life University - 7 p.m.
April 24: Vs. New England Free Jacks @ Lupo Stadium/Life University - 7 p.m.
May 15: Vs. Dallas Jackals @ Lupo Stadium/Life University - 8p.m.
May 29: Vs. Houston SaberCats @ Lupo Stadium/Life University - 8 p.m.
June 19: Vs. NOLA Gold @ Lupo Stadium/Life University - 8 p.m.
June 26: Vs. Los Angeles Giltinis @ Lupo Stadium/Life University - 8 p.m.