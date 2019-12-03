The NBA and Utah Jazz acted swiftly on Tuesday, in terms of presiding over the heated and potentially racially charged incident between Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook and Jazz fan Shane Keisel.

However, it can be argued the punitive measures weren't necessarily of equal value.

For Westbrook, the 2017 NBA MVP was fined $25,000 for his role in the Monday incident, despite being caught on video apparently threatening an off-camera couple (presumably Keisel and his wife) near courtside at Vivint Smart Home Arena, Utah's home stadium.

Keisel, on the other hand, received a lifetime ban for all Jazz home games ... and all other events inside Vivint Smart Home Arena.

The lifetime ban makes sense, if the NBA/Jazz investigation confirmed that Keisel, 45, had directed racially charged or homophobic slurs at Westbrook on Monday night.

With courtside seating, the NBA grants incredible access to fans who are willing to pay substantial money for high-end seats. However, as part of that social contract, a code of fan conduct must be upheld at all times.

The Jazz's official statement on the Westbrook-Keisel matter can be viewed in the below Tweet:

On the flip side of debate, there's already video evidence of Westbrook rattling off expletives and threats of potential violence.

"I promise you. You think I'm playing? I swear to God, I swear to God. I’ll f*** you up. You and your wife, I'll f*** you up."

Is that type of conduct only worth a $25,000 fine ... or 0.0007 percent of Westbrook's base salary ($35.6 million) for the 2018-19 season?

Westbrook wouldn't apologize for the incident in the post-game session with the media.

His response for confronting the couple stemmed from an alleged comment from Shane Keisel, demanding that Westbrook "get on his knees like you used to."

"For me, I'm just not going to continue to take disrespect for my family," said Westbrook on Monday night.

"I just think there's got to be something done. There's got to be some consequences for those types of people that come to the game just to say and do whatever they want to say. I don't think it's fair to the players — not just to me, but I don’t think it's fair to the players."

The NBA might be rolling in popularity right now, but it absolutely cannot weather another repeat of the Malice At The Palace incident from 2004, when Indiana Pacers forward Ron Artest went into the stands at The Palace of Auburn Hills (home of the Detroit Pistons) to confront and subsequently fight a number of fans.

A chaotic and gruesome brawled ensued, putting a negative spotlight on the NBA for months.

Representing the Jazz players, Donovan Mitchell issued the following statement on Tuesday, via Twitter: