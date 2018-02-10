PARIS, France -- A female spectator who was hit by Brooks Koepka's tee ball at the Ryder Cup has lost vision in her right eye, the spectator told the AFP.

Corine Remande, 49, was watching the action Saturday at Le Golf National near Paris when Koepka's errant drive at the par-4 sixth hole struck her in the face. Remande said that the force of the impact caused a fracture of her right eye socket and "explosion of the eyeball."

"It happened so fast, I didn't feel any pain when I was hit," Remande said. "I didn't feel like the ball had struck my eye and then I felt the blood start to pour."

Doctors were able to sew her eye back together, but they told Remande that she likely would never see out of that eye again.

"In the best-case scenario, she may be able to see shapes after the bruising eases in a month or so," said Remande's husband, Raphael, who traveled with his wife to France from their home in Egypt.

After hitting Remande, Koepka rushed over to her and apologized. He signed a glove before continuing to play the hole.

"It's not a fun feeling," Koepka said. "I probably do it way more than I should. It seems just about every week we're hitting somebody. It's unfortunate."

Corine Remande doesn't blame Koepka, though. She plans to take legal action against tournament organizers.

"Quite clearly, there is responsibility on the part of the organizers," she said. "Officials did not shout any warning as the player's ball went into the crowd.

"… More than anything I want them to take care of all the medical bills to make sure there is no risk of infection."

The European Tour told the Associated Press it would support Corine Remande "for as long as necessary."

The European Tour said in a statement released to the AP on Tuesday:

“We have been in communication with the family involved, starting with the immediate on-course treatment and thereafter to provide support, helping with the logistics of repatriation, including providing a transfer for the family from Paris to Lyon. We will continue to offer support for as long as necessary.

“It is distressing to hear that someone might suffer long-term consequences from a ball strike.”

Tour officials disputed that 'fore' was not called out on Koepka's tee shot.

"We can confirm that ‘fore’ was shouted several times but also appreciate how hard it can be to know when and where every ball is struck if you are in the crowd," Tour officials said.

