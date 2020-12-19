SEC Championship Game set to go down in Atlanta tonight

Alabama will be playing Florida.

ATLANTA — Atlanta is set to host the SEC Championship Game tonight, which will see Georgia's least favorite team, the Florida Gators, try to win their first title in more than a decade against heavily-favored Alabama.

The Crimson Tide breezed through their schedule this season, going 10-0 and never winning a game by fewer than 15 points. They arrive in Atlanta the near-unanimous No.1 team in the country.

The Gators, meanwhile, dropped in the rankings on their way to the title game with an upset defeat last week to LSU.

The basics

Who : Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Florida Gators

: Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Florida Gators What : SEC Championship Game

: SEC Championship Game When : 8 p.m. tonight, Dec. 19

: 8 p.m. tonight, Dec. 19 Where : Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta TV : CBS and the CBS Sports apps

: CBS and the CBS Sports apps Tickets: Not officially available due to reduced capacity. On the secondary market they're going for around $150 on the lowest end.

Florida hasn't won the conference championship since 2008, when they beat Alabama 31-20, incidentally also the last time Nick Saban lost an SEC title game with the Crimson Tide.

Since then, Alabama has beaten Florida in three subsequent SEC Championship meetings, including back-to-back wins over the Gators in 2015 and 2016.

According to the SEC, capacity for the sold-out game will be 16,500. Tickets are officially sold out, though secondary vendors have them available for about $150 on the lowest end.