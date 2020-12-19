SEC Championship Game set to go down in Atlanta tonight

ATLANTA — Atlanta is set to host the SEC Championship Game tonight, which will see Georgia's least favorite team, the Florida Gators, try to win their first title in more than a decade against heavily-favored Alabama.
The Crimson Tide breezed through their schedule this season, going 10-0 and never winning a game by fewer than 15 points. They arrive in Atlanta the near-unanimous No.1 team in the country.
The Gators, meanwhile, dropped in the rankings on their way to the title game with an upset defeat last week to LSU.
The basics
- Who: Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Florida Gators
- What: SEC Championship Game
- When: 8 p.m. tonight, Dec. 19
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
- TV: CBS and the CBS Sports apps
- Tickets: Not officially available due to reduced capacity. On the secondary market they're going for around $150 on the lowest end.
Florida hasn't won the conference championship since 2008, when they beat Alabama 31-20, incidentally also the last time Nick Saban lost an SEC title game with the Crimson Tide.
Since then, Alabama has beaten Florida in three subsequent SEC Championship meetings, including back-to-back wins over the Gators in 2015 and 2016.
According to the SEC, capacity for the sold-out game will be 16,500. Tickets are officially sold out, though secondary vendors have them available for about $150 on the lowest end.
Tailgating will be permitted in The Home Depot Backyard West Lawn and M Lot, according to the conference. For more information on protocols, see the SEC's official fan advisory.