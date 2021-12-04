What to know if you're looking for tickets to the SEC Championship Game

The game is in Atlanta this weekend between UGA and Alabama at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

ATLANTA — The SEC Championship Game is set for this Saturday in Atlanta and there is, unsurprisingly, high demand for tickets.

The Georgia Bulldogs are ranked No. 1, and have been in the top spot pretty much all season after reaching it for the first time in decades. They're up against Alabama, so often their nemesis in these big games.

And, of course, the game is in Atlanta - meaning it will draw huge legions of fans on both sides.

The game is officially sold out, but there remains a robust secondary market for those willing to pony up to see the game in person.

The basics

Who : Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide

: Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide What : SEC Championship Game

: SEC Championship Game When : Saturday, Dec. 4, 4 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Dec. 4, 4 p.m. ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Glancing around secondary ticket websites as of Noon on Thursday, with the game two days out, it looks like fans can still pick up a ticket here or there for the mid-to-high $300s. If you want a field level seat, most sites appear to have some available in Sections 115-117 in the corner in the low-to-mid $600s.

On Ticketmaster, the cheapest seat is $374, in Section 325. There's generally a good amount of further availability for 300-level tickets between $380-400. Section 100- and 200-level tickets appear to be going for a minimum of about $700+. The swankiest sideline club seats are going for close to $3,000 at the other end of the spectrum.

On StubHub, the cheapest seat is at $362 in Section 321, again with decent availability for 300-level tickets in the range around $400. This site had exactly one field level end zone ticket in Section 119 for $600 as of Noon on Thursday.

On VividSeats, the cheapest was $351 for Section 319 (don't expect those to last long). It also has one big outlier for a single field level end zone ticket for $517 in Section 102.

On SeatGeek, the cheapest available was $331 for Section 319 (again, don't expect that to be there long.)