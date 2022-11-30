State warns about SEC Championship ticket scams ahead of game

The Georgia Bulldogs and LSU will meet on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Georgia officials and the Better Business Bureau are warning football fans of possible ticket scams ahead of the SEC Championship Game.

The Georgia Bulldogs and LSU Tigers will meet on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game is sold out, and the only option for getting into the building at this point will be secondary market tickets.

That's where the warning comes in.

A release from Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said the big-time event will "present an opportunity for scammers to exploit consumers through the sale of fake, void, or stolen tickets on the secondary market."

“With the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs seeking yet another SEC title, it’s important that fans who are hoping to attend the big game in person remain vigilant when purchasing tickets,” Carr said in a statement. “Criminals will take advantage of any opportunity to steal other people’s hard-earned dollars, so make sure you’re dealing with reputable sellers and avoid scenarios that sound too good to be true. In anticipation of conference championship weekend, our Consumer Protection Division has put together some key tips to help you avoid scams, protect your wallet and cheer on the Dawgs with peace of mind.”

Carr's office and the Better Business Bureau offered this tips for ticket-buying if you're still hunting down a way to attend the game: