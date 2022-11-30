State warns about SEC Championship ticket scams ahead of game

ATLANTA — Georgia officials and the Better Business Bureau are warning football fans of possible ticket scams ahead of the SEC Championship Game.
The Georgia Bulldogs and LSU Tigers will meet on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game is sold out, and the only option for getting into the building at this point will be secondary market tickets.
That's where the warning comes in.
A release from Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said the big-time event will "present an opportunity for scammers to exploit consumers through the sale of fake, void, or stolen tickets on the secondary market."
“With the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs seeking yet another SEC title, it’s important that fans who are hoping to attend the big game in person remain vigilant when purchasing tickets,” Carr said in a statement. “Criminals will take advantage of any opportunity to steal other people’s hard-earned dollars, so make sure you’re dealing with reputable sellers and avoid scenarios that sound too good to be true. In anticipation of conference championship weekend, our Consumer Protection Division has put together some key tips to help you avoid scams, protect your wallet and cheer on the Dawgs with peace of mind.”
Carr's office and the Better Business Bureau offered this tips for ticket-buying if you're still hunting down a way to attend the game:
- Buy tickets from reputable sites. You can check whether the business is accredited by the Better Business Bureau by going to bbb.org. You may also want to search the internet for complaints and reviews of a business.
- The so-called ticket scalpers who approach you outside the event gates are often scammers peddling bogus tickets. Don’t risk it.
- You can also find a ticket broker through the National Association of Ticket Brokers, which requires its members to guarantee that every ticket sold on their websites is legitimate.
- Inquire with the organization hosting the sporting event about a safe method for reselling and buying verified tickets.
- Be very wary of buying tickets through Craigslist ads.
- Avoid wiring money to the seller, as this is often an indication of a scam.
- Be wary of deals that sound too good to be true. Scammers often try to lure consumers into handing over their money by offering tickets or merchandise at below-market rates.
- Protect your identity by refraining from posting pictures of your tickets online or on social media. Scammers can easily take the barcodes in an online post and use them to create fraudulent tickets and steal personal information.
- Ticket brokers are required by Georgia law to register with the Georgia Athletic and Entertainment Commission and to comply with other regulations, including providing their license number in any internet, broadcast or print advertising. To verify a ticket broker’s license, visit sos.ga.gov, click on “Licensing” and then “Licensee Search.”