ATLANTA — Calling all college football fans! The SEC is bringing its Media Day to Atlanta and will host its first ever football Summerfest.

This first-of-its-kind fan event is being held in conjunction with the SEC’s annual football media days, which is making its first stop in Atlanta at the nearby College Football Hall of Fame and Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center. It will mark the first time the Media Days are conducted outside of Birmingham since it was first held in 1985.

Fans who attend will have the opportunity to enjoy live music, food trucks, interactive events and more with fellow SEC fans. Coaches and players from all 14 SEC institutions will also be on hand to interact with more than 1,000 members of the media in the ceremonial kickoff to the football season.

“Our fans have a year-round passion for SEC football and we have created this new summer event to provide them an opportunity to show their spirit, celebrate the game and get an early start on the 2018 football season,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “SEC Football Media Days is one of our signature events and the largest media event of its kind in the country, so it is a natural fit to bring our fans into the celebration by hosting SEC Summerfest in Centennial Olympic Park.”

The SEC Network will broadcast live daily from the College Football Hall of Fame Downtown and will feature interviews and analysis from the network’s team of hosts and announcers. The Summerfest will also feature the SEC Network's traveling road show, SEC Nation on July 15. ESPN/SEC Network analysts expected to be on hand include Gene Chizik, Greg McElroy, David Pollack and Jordan Rodgers. Host Laura Rutledge, analysts Paul Finebaum and Marcus Spears, along with reporter Lauren Sisler will also be there.

SEC Football Kickoff Media Day will be held Monday, July 16 through Thursday, July 19 at the College Football Hall of Fame and Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center. The Summerfest will run from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 15 in Centennial Olympic Park.

