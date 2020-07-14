SEC postpones fall start of volleyball, soccer and cross country through end of August

The Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday it will postpone the start of some sports until at least through August 31 due to COVID-19 concerns.

The SEC said it is continuing to monitor the COVID-19 situation as new cases continue to rise to record-highs across the Southeast in states like Florida, South Carolina, Texas and Tennessee. The SEC said it is evaluating potential impacts on fall schedules in all sports with "the understanding that the primary responsibility of the SEC and its institutions is to ensure the health and well-being of its student-athletes."