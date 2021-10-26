Security, parking, and traffic ahead of World Series in Atlanta | What you need to know

County leaders said plans for All-Star Game week were referenced in planning for this weekend.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Whether you're lucky enough to land tickets to the World Series games in Atlanta or if you're just planning to watch it on the big screen from the Battery, you'll need a game plan going into the weekend. 11Alive spoke with county and Braves officials on what you can expect when arriving at the ballpark.

If you're driving a car to the stadium, you'll want to grab a parking pass early. There are around 14,000 parking spots in designated Braves parking lots. However, with a stadium capacity of about 41,000, those spots are going quickly on the Braves site.

If you miss out on securing a pass through the Braves site, you can still find them on secondary sites like StubHub. For fans who are going to the Battery and not the game, free two-hour parking is available in lots Red, Green, Silver, Yellow, and Purple.

The Cobb County Police Department will also be out in full force this weekend, along with assistance from federal and local agencies, including the Marietta Police Department and Braves security.

The County's public safety agency director, Randy Crider, said the county was able to reference a security plan created for the All-Star Game week in preparation for this weekend.

“We had this plan put together working with Major League Baseball. When the All-Star events didn’t come to Cobb, we didn’t obviously discard that plan. To prepare for this World Series, we pulled out that plan and made some revisions," explained Crider.

Officials also said security costs for the plan will be significantly less than what they would have spent on the All-Star Game.

“The All-star Game is not just the All-Star Game. You have a week-long event. So, it’s a much for more expansive event and covered a wider footprint in the county," added Crider.

The County Board of Commissioners is also considering an agenda item during their Thursday night meeting that could allow for emergency funds up to $350,000 to be used in funding expenses related to hosting the games.

As a part of this weekend's plan, Crider says they will be using traffic cameras to prevent traffic from getting jammed up outside of the park before and after the game.