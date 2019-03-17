ATLANTA — 11Alive Sports takes our fourth and final stab at predicting the 68-team field (and pod venues) for the NCAA Tournament.

Our primary goals with this exercise: Create balance at the top of every region (easier said than done) ... and avoid intra-conference matchups until the Elite Eight stage.

Selection Sunday: March 17

First Four: March 19-20

First Round: March 21-22

Second Round: March 23-24

Sweet 16: March 28-29

Elite Eight: March 30-31

Final Four: April 6 and 8

TOP SEEDS: FIRST WEEKEND

SALT LAKE CITY – Gonzaga, Houston
COLUMBUS, OH – Michigan State, Kentucky
COLUMBIA, SC – Duke, Tennessee
SAN JOSE – Kansas State, Texas Tech
DES MOINES – Kansas, LSU
HARTFORD – Virginia, Purdue
TULSA – Michigan, Virginia Tech
JACKSONVILLE – North Carolina, Florida State

POD SYSTEM

The NCAA tournament committee implemented the 'pod' format in 2002 as a means of placing the top four seeds from each region close to home for opening weekend (1st and 2nd round).

The rationale here: Theoretically, a 3-seed shouldn't have to encounter a 6-seed playing in its home state during Round 2. It's an unfair advantage for the more deserved seed.

Is it a foolproof plan? Unfortunately, no. 

In fact, since one West Coast team's merely worthy of a top-4 seed (Gonzaga), the committee will have to work overtime to fill San Jose's dance card for opening weekend, knowing a pair of high-seeded schools will travel a great distance to reach northern California.

There's also a glut of Midwest- and southeast-based teams among the top seeds, and yet not enough tourney venues along the East coast.

Our three sources for predicting the seeds:

EAST REGIONAL (WASHINGTON D.C.)

1 – Virginia
16 – Iona/N.C. Central (First Four matchup in Dayton, OH)

8 – Utah State
9 – Florida

5 – Maryland
12 – St. Bonaventure/Saint Louis winner (Atlantic 10 final)

4 – Kansas
13 – Georgia State

6 – Louisville
11 – Arizona State

3 – Kansas State
14 – Old Dominion

7 – Marquette
10 – Temple

2 – Kentucky
15 – Colgate

MIDWEST REGIONAL (Kansas City)

1 – Duke
16 – Abilene Christian

8 – Iowa
9 – Washington

5 – Nevada
12 – New Mexico State

4 – Kansas State
13 – Liberty

6 – Auburn
11 – Murray State

3 – Florida State
14 – Northeastern

7 – Wofford
10 – Seton Hall

2 – Michigan State
15 – Vermont

WEST REGIONAL (ANAHEIM)

1 – Gonzaga
16 – Prairie View A&M/Fairleigh Dickinson (First Four matchup in Dayton)

8 – Ole Miss
9 – UCF

5 – Wisconsin
12 – Oklahoma/St. John's (First Four matchup in Dayton)

4 – Virginia Tech
13 – UC-Irvine

6 – Villanova
11 – Syracuse

3 – Houston
14 – North Dakota State

7 – Mississippi State
10 – Minnesota

2 – Texas Tech
15 – Montana

SOUTH REGIONAL (LOUISVILLE)

1 – North Carolina
16 – Gardner-Webb

8 – Saint Mary's
9 – VCU

5 – Buffalo
12 – TCU/Belmont (First Four matchup in Dayton)

4 – Purdue
13 – Yale

6 – Iowa State
11 – Oregon

3 – Michigan
14 – Bradley

7 – Cincinnati
10 – Baylor

2 – Tennessee
15 – Northern Kentucky