ATLANTA — 11Alive Sports takes our fourth and final stab at predicting the 68-team field (and pod venues) for the NCAA Tournament.
Our primary goals with this exercise: Create balance at the top of every region (easier said than done) ... and avoid intra-conference matchups until the Elite Eight stage.
Selection Sunday: March 17
First Four: March 19-20
First Round: March 21-22
Second Round: March 23-24
Sweet 16: March 28-29
Elite Eight: March 30-31
Final Four: April 6 and 8
TOP SEEDS: FIRST WEEKEND
SALT LAKE CITY – Gonzaga, Houston
COLUMBUS, OH – Michigan State, Kentucky
COLUMBIA, SC – Duke, Tennessee
SAN JOSE – Kansas State, Texas Tech
DES MOINES – Kansas, LSU
HARTFORD – Virginia, Purdue
TULSA – Michigan, Virginia Tech
JACKSONVILLE – North Carolina, Florida State
POD SYSTEM
The NCAA tournament committee implemented the 'pod' format in 2002 as a means of placing the top four seeds from each region close to home for opening weekend (1st and 2nd round).
The rationale here: Theoretically, a 3-seed shouldn't have to encounter a 6-seed playing in its home state during Round 2. It's an unfair advantage for the more deserved seed.
Is it a foolproof plan? Unfortunately, no.
In fact, since one West Coast team's merely worthy of a top-4 seed (Gonzaga), the committee will have to work overtime to fill San Jose's dance card for opening weekend, knowing a pair of high-seeded schools will travel a great distance to reach northern California.
There's also a glut of Midwest- and southeast-based teams among the top seeds, and yet not enough tourney venues along the East coast.
Our three sources for predicting the seeds:
EAST REGIONAL (WASHINGTON D.C.)
1 – Virginia
16 – Iona/N.C. Central (First Four matchup in Dayton, OH)
8 – Utah State
9 – Florida
5 – Maryland
12 – St. Bonaventure/Saint Louis winner (Atlantic 10 final)
4 – Kansas
13 – Georgia State
6 – Louisville
11 – Arizona State
3 – Kansas State
14 – Old Dominion
7 – Marquette
10 – Temple
2 – Kentucky
15 – Colgate
MIDWEST REGIONAL (Kansas City)
1 – Duke
16 – Abilene Christian
8 – Iowa
9 – Washington
5 – Nevada
12 – New Mexico State
4 – Kansas State
13 – Liberty
6 – Auburn
11 – Murray State
3 – Florida State
14 – Northeastern
7 – Wofford
10 – Seton Hall
2 – Michigan State
15 – Vermont
WEST REGIONAL (ANAHEIM)
1 – Gonzaga
16 – Prairie View A&M/Fairleigh Dickinson (First Four matchup in Dayton)
8 – Ole Miss
9 – UCF
5 – Wisconsin
12 – Oklahoma/St. John's (First Four matchup in Dayton)
4 – Virginia Tech
13 – UC-Irvine
6 – Villanova
11 – Syracuse
3 – Houston
14 – North Dakota State
7 – Mississippi State
10 – Minnesota
2 – Texas Tech
15 – Montana
SOUTH REGIONAL (LOUISVILLE)
1 – North Carolina
16 – Gardner-Webb
8 – Saint Mary's
9 – VCU
5 – Buffalo
12 – TCU/Belmont (First Four matchup in Dayton)
4 – Purdue
13 – Yale
6 – Iowa State
11 – Oregon
3 – Michigan
14 – Bradley
7 – Cincinnati
10 – Baylor
2 – Tennessee
15 – Northern Kentucky