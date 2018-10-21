Dawsonville native Chase Elliott collected his third Monster Energy Cup victory on Sunday, eclipsing the field at the Hollywood Casino 400.

Consequently, Elliott has advanced to the Round of 8 for the NASCAR Playoffs, meaning that four drivers have been eliminated from playoff consideration: Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman.

The final eight contenders for the Monster Energy Cup include:

1. Kyle Busch

2. Kevin Harvick

3. Martin Truex Jr.

4. Clint Bowyer

5. Kurt Busch

6. Joey Logano

7. Chase Elliott

8. Aric Almirola

Elliott, the son of racing legend Bill Elliott, only led for 44 of the 400 laps. However, in the end, Elliott had enough finesse and power to secure the crucial victory.

Which brings us to this: The city of Dawsonville celebrates each Elliott victory in a quirky manner, sounding off its very-loud siren system right after the furious finish, an alarm typically reserved for emergency situations.

But since Sunday marked Elliott's third career win, the townspeople have likely become familiar with the siren call during NASCAR races.

