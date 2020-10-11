Snellville's Kyle Lewis named American League top rookie

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — The American League's top freshman is a familiar name to Georgia sports fans.
The Seattle Mariners' Kyle Lewis won the American League Rookie of the Year award Monday. Lewis, 25, is from Snellville where he played at Shiloh High School. He played college baseball at Mercer University.
Lewis is the fourth Georgia-born player to win baseball's Rookie of the Year award, a list that includes Jackie Robinson.
He became just the second rookie since 1969 -- joining the A’s Mark McGwire in 1987 -- to lead his team in batting average (.262), home runs (11), runs (37), and walks (34).