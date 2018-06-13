ATLANTA -- The United bid from Canada, Mexico and the United States will eventually include a total of 16 venues in 16 host cities from the three hosting nations.

At this point, a master list of cities and venues have been whittled down to 23, with a final list of host cities to be determined by 2021.

Three of the potential cities are in Canada, three in Mexico and the remainder are in the United States as listed below (stadium capacity is listed in parenthesis):

Montreal, Quebec - Olympic Stadium (61,004 - listed at 55,822 in bid book; expandable to 73,000)

Edmonton, Alberta - Commonwealth Stadium (56,302 - listed at 56,418 in bid book)

Toronto, Ontario - BMO Field (30,000 - expanding to 45,500 for the tournament)

Mexico City - Estadio Azteca (87,523)

Monterrey, Nuevo Leon - Estadio BBVA BAncomer (53,500 - listed at 53,460 in bid book)

Guadalajara, Jalisco - Estadio Akron (46,232 - listed at 48,071 in bid book)

Los Angeles, California - Rose Bowl (92,000 - listed at 88,432 in bid book)

New York, New York - MetLife Stadium (82,500 - listed at 87,157 in bid book)

Washington, DC - FedEx Field (82,000 - listed at 70,249 in bid book)

Dallas, Texas - AT&T Stadium (80,000 - listed at 92,967 in bid book; expandable to 100,000)

Kansas City, Missouri - Arrowhead Stadium (76,416 - listed at 76,640 in bid book)

Denver, Colorado - Sports Authority Field at Mile High (76,125 - listed at 77,595 in bid book)

Houston, Texas - NRG Stadium (71,795 - listed at 72,220 in bid book)

Baltimore, Maryland - M&T Bank Stadium (71,086 - listed at 70,976 in bid book)

Atlanta, Georgia - Mercedes-Benz Stadium (71,000 - listed at 75,000 in bid book; expandable to 83,000)

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Lincoln Financial Field (69,176 - listed in bid book at 69,328)

Nashville, Tennessee - Nissan Stadium (69,143 - listed in bid book at 69,722; expandable to 75,000)

Seattle, Washington - CenturyLink Field (69,000 - expandable to 72,000)

San Francisco/San Jose, California - Levi's Stadium (68,500 - listed at 70,909 in bid book; expandable to 75,000)

Boston, Massachusetts - Gillette Stadium (65,878 - listed in bid book at 70,000)

Cincinnati, Ohio - Paul Brown Stadium (65,515 - listed in bid book at 67,402)

Miami, Florida - Hard Rock Stadium (64,767 - listed in bid book at 67,518)

Orlando, Florida - Camping World Stadium (60,219 - listed in bid book at 65,000)

The original list of venues included 49 stadiums in 44 metropolitan areas across the three nations. In order to be included in the final bid, the stadiums had to have a capacity of 40,000 for the group round matches and at least 80,000 for the Opening matches and Final.

Most of the cities that were previously excluded will likely be included as part of the training facilities for the teams as they come to North America ahead of the World Cup.

