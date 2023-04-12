Atlanta United's 18-year-old breakout star called up to US men's national team for Mexico game

ATLANTA — Caleb Wiley, Atlanta United's 18-year-old breakout star of the new MLS season, will get a further chance to shine on the international stage next week.
U.S. Soccer announced Wednesday that Wiley will be called up to the U.S. men's national team for next week's game against Mexico.
The Atlanta native, who came up through the Atlanta United Academy starting at the age of 11, will be making his debut for the U.S.
It comes after a hot start to the MLS season that has seen the left back evolve into more of an attacking winger, scoring three goals and registering two assists in seven MLS starts so far this year.
Last season, Wiley played in 26 matches for United in a more defensive-oriented position, scoring one goal and contributing two assists.
According to the club, Wiley will not miss any Atlanta United matches as a result of his participation with the U.S. team.
The U.S. match against Mexico, part of the Allstate Continental Clásico series, will take place on April 19 in Glendale, Arizona at 10 p.m. ET. It will be televised on TBS, Telemundo and Universo and be available via stream on HBO Max and Peacock.