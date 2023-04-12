Atlanta United's 18-year-old breakout star called up to US men's national team for Mexico game

It comes after a hot start to the MLS season.

ATLANTA — Caleb Wiley, Atlanta United's 18-year-old breakout star of the new MLS season, will get a further chance to shine on the international stage next week.

U.S. Soccer announced Wednesday that Wiley will be called up to the U.S. men's national team for next week's game against Mexico.

The Atlanta native, who came up through the Atlanta United Academy starting at the age of 11, will be making his debut for the U.S.

It comes after a hot start to the MLS season that has seen the left back evolve into more of an attacking winger, scoring three goals and registering two assists in seven MLS starts so far this year.

Last season, Wiley played in 26 matches for United in a more defensive-oriented position, scoring one goal and contributing two assists.

CALEB WILEY 🇺🇸(2004) WITH HIS THIRD GOAL IN 4 MATCHES!!!#USMNTpic.twitter.com/cLPZfbMTx3 — Football Report (@FootballReprt) March 19, 2023

According to the club, Wiley will not miss any Atlanta United matches as a result of his participation with the U.S. team.