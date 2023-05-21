Koutsias helps Fire earn 3-3 draw with Atlanta United

Giakoumakis put United in front in the 65th, but Koutsias spoiled Atlanta's bid for a rare road win.

CHICAGO — Georgios Koutsias scored in the 89th minute to pull the short-handed Chicago Fire into a 3-3 draw with Atlanta United on Saturday night.

Playing down a man after the 26th minute, the Fire (3-4-6) also benefited from an own-goal and Maren Haile-Selassie's goal to open in the second half.

Giorgos Giakoumakis scored a pair of goals and Andrew Gutman added another for Atlanta United (6-4-4).

Chicago's Federico Navarro was sent off in the 26th minute after a second yellow card. Some three minutes later, Gutman scored to give Atlanta a 1-0 lead. Chicago tied it on an own-goal off Atlanta's Juan José Purata in the 42nd minute.

Haile-Selassie scored just after the break to give Chicago the lead, but Giakoumakis tied it again with a goal in the 55th minute.



Atlanta's Luiz Araujo was sent off in the 71st with his second yellow card.