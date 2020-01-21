ATLANTA — Atlanta United announced today it has acquired up to $1.1 million in allocation money from D.C. United in exchange for midfielder Julian Gressel.

Atlanta will receive $650,000 of Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) in 2020 and $100,000 of TAM in 2021. Additionally, the club can receive up to $350,000 in TAM if Gressel meets certain performance-based metrics with D.C. United.

“We want to thank Julian for his service to our club over the past three seasons,” Bocanegra said. “Coming out of college, Julian played an important role in building our team and helping the club win three major trophies. We wish him luck in his future.”

Gressel, 26, was selected with the No. 8 pick in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft, Atlanta United’s second pick. After scoring five goals and recording nine assists in 2017, Gressel was named the 2017 MLS Rookie of the Year.

The German midfielder carried over his form into the 2018 season, where he was tied for the team lead with 14 assists, helping Atlanta United win the 2018 MLS Cup.

In 2019, Gressel scored a career-high six goals and contributed 12 assists. His versatility was on display as Frank de Boer deployed the midfielder in several positions. Gressel’s form continued into the postseason, where he scored two goals and added one assist.

