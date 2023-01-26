Atlanta United continues preparation ahead of preseason opener

Saturday's preseason opener is the first time this team will see how it fares against other competitors as they take on Chattanooga FC.

ATLANTA — Every training session for Atlanta United has been pivotal heading into 2023 considering how many changes have been made to the roster.

"We can only focus on what we can control," defender Brooks Lennon said. "Right now the culture and the vibe in the locker room is very positive. I'm super excited for 2023. I think it's going to be a successful year."

The Five Stripes are putting an emphasis on training and improving their defense. With goalkeeper Brad Guzan and defender Miles Robinson back from injury, the back line is looking to create some chemistry.

"We've worked on a couple things in training that we're going to see in games this season," said Lennon. "We're trying different things. Working on different movements and patterns to get it right."

United will play the first three games of their preseason schedule away from home, including Saturday's matchup with Chattanooga FC before a pair of games in Mexico City.

They'll return to the U.S. for two final preseason games before the regular season officially kicks off on Feb. 25 versus the San Jose Earthquakes at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

