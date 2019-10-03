ATLANTA — The final component of Atlanta United's MLS Cup title fell into place Sunday.

Before the club's MLS home opener with the expansion club FC Cincinnati, Mercedes-Benz Stadium unfurled United's championship banner from the 2018 season.

According to team officials, the banner will be omnipresent for every United home game this year.

Prior to United's title being realized, the city of Atlanta had endured a major sports championship drought of 25 years and 41 days.

The staggering number garnered plenty of media attention, but it wasn't the most important figure of the title-clinching evening.

The real timeline should have been 21 months and three days – the lightning-fast duration in which Atlanta United transformed from nouveau expansion club to MLS champions.

VIEW THE BANNER UNFURLING HERE

