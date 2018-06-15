Atlanta United has a stronghold on MLS All-Star voting, with goalkeeper Brad Guzan, defender Michael Parkhurst, midfielder Miguel Almiron and forward Josef Martinez headlining the tallies at their respective positions.

It's an impressive feat, but we might be underselling Atlanta's updated domination of the All-Star contenders. It's more of a stranglehold, when factoring in the following tidbit:

All eight United players up for All-Star consideration boast top-5 status at the various positions.

At the defender slot, Parkhurst and Leandro Pirez stand at 1-2; and among the midfielders, Almiron, Darlington Nagbe, Ezequiel Barco and Julian Gressel command the 1-4 slots.

Just a little All-Star voting update... 😏 pic.twitter.com/Ix5RHHVQim — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) June 15, 2018

What's to explain for this market saturation?

a) United owns the league's best record (10-3-3, 33 points) and leads the ultra-competitive Eastern Conference by five points (over New York City FC).

b) Atlanta's star power has few peers in the league. For starters, Martinez leads the MLS in goals (14); and he and Almiron rank second and third in shots on goal, respectively.

c) United easily outdraws every other MLS team, with a robust average crowd of 48,401. The remaining top five include: Seattle Sounders (39,584), Toronto FC (26,764), LA Galaxy (24,689) and Orlando City SC (24,183).

As a bonus, United's Gerardo 'Tata' Martino will coach the MLS All-Star Game on Aug. 1 ... which takes place at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The opponent: The Italy-based Juventus futbol club (Serie A).

All fan voting ends at 11:55 p.m. on June 20 (Pacific Time).

