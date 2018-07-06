ATLANTA — The Mideast Region field matchups for the upcoming Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup are official.

On June 20, Atlanta United will host Chicago Fire at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (7:30 p.m. EST start time), kicking off the Hunt Cup/U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 action.

In the Mideast's other sub-bracket, Louisville City FC and Nashville SC will square off June 20 in Louisville.

The two winners would subsequently meet in the quarterfinal round, tentatively set for July 18.

At stake for the Hunt Cup/USOC champ: This year's winner automatically qualifies for the 2019 CONCACAF Champions League tournament, beginning next February.

"We're excited to host our first Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium," said club president Darren Eales in a statement. "Over the last year, our amazing fans have helped us set nearly every attendance record in North America and we're looking forward to setting another one in two weeks."

For Atlanta United season-ticket holders, the Round 16 encounter with Chicago will count as the '18th match' for the year. Single-ticket sales launch at 9 a.m. Friday.

On June 6, Atlanta blanked the United Soccer League's Charleston Battery, 3-0, marking the largest-ever sporting crowd at Fifth Third Bank Stadium in Kennesaw (capacity: 9,742). For last year's Hunt Cup/USOC tournament, United lost to Miami FC in the same Round of 16.

For this year's Hunt Cup, the Mideast and East regions will meet in the semifinal round. The East comprises four MLS clubs: New York Red Bulls, D.C. United, Orlando City SC and Philadelphia Union.

Unlike regular-season matches within the MLS, Hunt Cup/USOC matches cannot end in draws.

Should the two teams be tied at the conclusion of the 90-minute regulation, they would subsequently play two 15-minute sessions. In the event of another level score, after an additional 30 minutes, the match would then head to penalty kicks—until a winner gets determined.

