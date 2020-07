Match 1 of the MLS is Back tournament was not a fun one for the Five Stripes.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Florian Valot scored in the opening minutes, and the New York Red Bulls beat Atlanta United 1-0 in the MLS is Back tournament.

The game was delayed for 45 minutes because of lightning in the area.

The tournament is being played without fans at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports at Walt Disney World.

Valot, who missed most of the past two seasons with ACL injuries, scored in the fourth minute.

#ATLUTD drops match 1️⃣ in MLS is Back Tournament.https://t.co/05EjoMbAbJ — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) July 12, 2020