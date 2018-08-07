Atlanta United got a lot accomplished in its efficient 2-0 victory over the Philadelphia Union on Saturday night:

**It was the club's sixth shutout of the season.

**Atlanta became the first MLS team to reach the elite-strata marks of 12 wins and 40 overall points.

**All-Star Josef Martinez ventured another step closer to capturing the Golden Boot Award, racking up his league-leading 18th goal.

**Also, United improved to 6-2-2 on the road; and if you take away the two defeats to Houston and FC Dallas ... they're undefeated in enemy territory, when playing outside the state of Texas.

Saturday's road triumph was more daunting than the final score indicated. For the first 55 minutes, the amped-up crowd at Philly's Talen Energy Stadium played an integral role in the scoreless tie, perhaps sensing a brewing upset immediately after halftime.

That kind of night 🎇



Big 3 points on the road pic.twitter.com/XhXnJdjzTO — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) July 8, 2018

But alas, everything changed at the 58th minute, when Martinez's goal bore the look of a breaking point for the Union, which failed to mount a serious offensive charge for the final 30-plus minutes.

The inaugural goal, via penalty kick, was an exercise in patience. On his approach to the ball, Martinez offered a steady stream of stutter-step moves, obliging the Philly goalkeeper to commit to his right side.

Then, with a focus on dead-eye accuracy, Martinez floated the kick to the opposite corner, making a save an impossibility.

United forged a more conventional goal at the 76th minute—an absolute beauty.

Just after midfield, Miguel Almiron took control of a pass and dribbled upfield. He would then partake in a rarely seen series of give-and-go opportunities with his teammates.

First up, Martinez and Almiron dodged and darted their way through Philly's back-end defense.

After that, Almiron and Hector Villalba enjoyed having their way with the beleaguered defenders, using a give-and-go connection—across the scoring area—to notch the second goal.

By that time, United's victory had become academic; and consequently, Philadelphia (21 points overall) missed out a chance to claim the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

The significance: The top six clubs in each conference advance to the MLS playoffs in the fall.

Atlanta (12-4-4) will get a mini-break during the week before hosting the West's Seattle Sounders next Sunday.

