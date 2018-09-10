ATLANTA -- The following nugget holds great playoff importance, even in its vague presentation.

On Tuesday, Atlanta United officially characterized Miguel Almirón's left-hamstring issue as a 'week-to-week' injury.

How is this good news? Well, Almirón may be done for the final two matches of the regular season; but given the length of the Major League Soccer postseason, he should be a reasonable bet for the semifinal round of the Eastern Conference playoffs (Nov. 4 and 11).

In essence, from the time of Almirón's injury (Saturday) to Atlanta's first postseason match (either as the No. 1 or 2 seed), the United star will have 28 full days of recovery time.

According to United, before getting hurt, Almirón was set to travel with the Paraguayan National Team during the current FIFA window.

Instead, he'll remain in Atlanta and rehab diligently for that Nov. 4 date.

With two matches left for both clubs, Atlanta (66 points) owns a one-point edge over the New York Red Bulls, with the Eastern Conference's top seed on the line.

There's also another carrot to behold: If victorious for every round, the Eastern champion would also have home-field advantage for the MLS Cup round (Dec. 8).

It's worth noting: Should United and the Red Bulls forge a points tie at the end of the regular season, New York would possess the tiebreaker, due a head-to-head series sweep (2-0).

