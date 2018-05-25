ATLANTA—Life moves quickly for Atlanta United and the tightly packed MLS schedule, but there remains one tinge of frustration from last weekend's emotional home defeat.

The often-discussed, but rarely seen VAR.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, midfielder Jeff Larentowicz calmly worked through his concerns with the VAR official's prominent role in United's Sunday loss (3-1) to the New York Red Bulls.

"I think there's a million ways to talk about VAR. One thing, as it pertains to us on the field, we have to show that we can roll with it, roll with the punches. It seems like (controversial calls are) happening to us more and more; and I think how we respond is something that we'll have to get better at, obviously," said Larentowicz. "People are learning how to use (VAR), we're learning how to play with it. It's about learning how to play with the ups and downs that it brings."

Larentowicz then added: "The rules aren't changing. I don't foresee, you know, an MLS press release saying that 'VAR has been eliminated' ... it's just something that I think we'll have to get used to. Sometimes, there are these momentous decisions that really shift the way a games goes ... and that's something I don't if know you're ever prepared for."

VAR, or Video Assistant Referee, affected United's Sunday match in two crucial areas:

First, at the 31st minute, the VAR disallowed a Josef Martinez goal—after the fact—when citing a seemingly harmless clip which occurred right before Martinez forged a breakaway opportunity against the New York goalkeeper.

(Atlanta's soon-to-be-revoked goal momentarily boosted the lead to 2-0).

A few minutes later, the Red Bulls were awarded a controversial penalty-kick opportunity, but the officials chose not to implement VAR in the aftermath, which potentially might have wiped out the penalty call.

"You go to a game, potentially up 2-0," said Larentowicz, recalling the frenetic moments late in the first half. "... And then soon it's tied (at 1). That's a big shift. It's a mental thing you have to deal with."

For Larentowicz, he finds it very difficult to relax after a United goal, knowing the other shoe could drop on the VAR end.

"You kind of hold your breath, until the ball taps (at midfield)."

Atlanta United vs. New York Red Bulls

According to the publication Soccer America, for the 2017 MLS campaign, "nearly 1,500 incidents were checked and reviews—interventions that stop the play—occurred 50 times, about one every three games. Thirty-two errors were corrected during reviews."

The cumulative VAR numbers for the 2018 season are unknown to date, but according to Soccer America, there are four points of emphasis when heeding VAR assistance:

**Visual dissent

**Holding and pushing in the penalty area

**Persistent infringement

**Delaying restart and time-wasting

"You know, the calls aren't always going to go your way," says United defender Miles Robinson, the No. 2 overall pick in last year's MLS SuperDraft. "And sometimes, you're going to feel like you're the one getting cheated; and then you look back and say, 'Oh, maybe that could have gone the other way.'"

Larentowicz shares the above sentiment, for the most part. But he's still miffed by how "a lot of gray area" can affect the VAR's in-match decision-making.

"We've had some good moments (with VAR), but now, we're getting a taste of the negative side."

As of May 25, no United player or team official, critical of VAR or other match referees, has been fined by the MLS—including Sunday's post-match media interviews. The Los Angeles Galaxy were recently fined for views expressed in a late-April match.

Atlanta United (first place in the Eastern Conference) has enjoyed a mini-break the last few days; but things will pick considerably in the next week, with the club taking on New England (May 30—road) and Philadelphia (June 2—home) in the span of four days.

Adding to the jam-packed schedule, United has a June 6 date with the United Soccer League's Charleston Battery, as part of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup series.

