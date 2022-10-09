x
Atlanta United

Atlanta United midfielder Sosa banned 3 games for homophobic slur

The 23-year-old from Argentina is being required to attend training through Athlete Ally, a nonprofit LGBTQ advocacy group.
Credit: AP
Orlando City's Jake Mulraney takes a shot on goal in front of Atlanta United's Santiago Sosa (5) during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ATLANTA — Atlanta United midfielder Santiago Sosa was suspended for three games and fined by Major League Soccer for using a homophobic slur during a game against New England on Oct. 1.

The 23-year-old from Argentina is being required to attend training through Athlete Ally, a nonprofit LGBTQ advocacy group.

Sosa will miss Atlanta United's season finale against New York City on Sunday and the first two league games of next season.

RELATED: Josef Martinez suspended by Atlanta Untied for 'conduct detrimental to the team'

Atlanta United released the following statement regarding the incident and subsequent suspension:

"Atlanta United is aware of Santiago Sosa’s use of offensive language during last week’s match. The club does not condone the use of harmful or disrespectful language towards any person. Santiago is extremely remorseful and personally apologized to the New England Revolution player. He has also requested additional resources from Major League Soccer’s Players Association to grow from this incident. The club will ensure this moment serves as an opportunity to reaffirm Atlanta United’s deeply held values of inclusion, respect and unity to all of our players and staff."

