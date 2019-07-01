Atlanta United already has the MLS Cup and vivid, colorful memories of a championship parade right down Peachtree Street.

Now comes the hard (and fun) part: Defending the title.

On Monday, Major League Soccer announced its master schedule for the 2019 season; and as part of the grand rollout, the world champion United will have 17 national broadcasts among their 35-match slate.

Here are United's standout matches for 2019:

March 3 – @ D.C. United (season opener)

March 10 – vs. FC Cincinnati (home opener)

May 5 – @ Sporting KC (best team in the West last season)

May 15 – @ Vancouver (kicks off a quirky three-match road trip)

May 19 – @ New York Red Bulls (United's biggest rival)

May 24 – @ Real Salt Lake (Vancouver to New York to Salt Lake in nine days)

June 26 – @ Toronto FC (revenge for last year's season-finale flop?

July 7 – vs. N.Y. Red Bulls (early Game Of The Year candidate at The Benz)

August 18 – @ Portland (rematch of the MLS Cup finale)

September 25 – @ New York City FC (the adventurous Yankee Stadium pitch)

October 6 – vs. New England (season finale at home)