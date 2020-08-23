Atlanta United finally scores, Martinez brace beats Nashville 2-0

The game was played in empty Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which looked downright eerie.

ATLANTA — Pity Martinez scored two goals and Atlanta United broke a scoreless drought of more than five months and the longest losing streak in franchise history with a 2-0 victory over Nashville SC.

Nevertheless, Atlanta earned a much-needed win in its first game under interim coach Stephen Glass. Martinez scored in the 40th minute for United's first goal since March 7, ending a 435-minute scoring drought over four straight losses.