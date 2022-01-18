Multiple players absent for safety protocols as Atlanta United opens training

Multiple players in health and safety protocols, but the show must go on and the players are ready for another season.

ATLANTA — “First day of preseason is always exciting, it’s always got a certain level of anticipation to it,” said Atlanta United Goalkeeper Brad Guzan.

It is the first day of training for Atlanta United and there were a lot of guys absent for day one -- five guys in health and safety protocols. Mikey Ambrose, Matheus Rossetto, Erik Centeno, Daniel Bloyou and Darwin Matheus are all out.

In addition to the five players in health and safety protocols, manager Gonzalo Pineda is on that list as well. Jake Mulraney is finalizing things with his green card. Ezekiel Barco and Erik Lopez have permission to report later. Brooks Lennon, Miles Robinson and George Bello were all absent due to international obligations.

“Obviously the world we live in at the minute, these types of things happen. In terms of timing, it’s probably not ideal but it is what it is,” said Guzan.

For Atlanta United, who had several manager changes last season, they finally got continuity there. Gonzalo Pineda returned after helping lead the team to a surprise postseason appearance after a tumultuous year.

“You have a returning manager for the beginning of preseason, so I think there’s a sense of picking up a little bit where we left off,” said Guzan. “In terms of understanding what he (Gonzalo Pineda) wants from us, understanding what’s expected of us as individuals and as a group, there’s that continuity a little bit and that certainly helps.”

For the first time, we also heard from Atlanta United midfielder Ozzie Alonso who brings 13 years of experience to this club, and he has never missed the MLS cup playoffs. Hopefully he can bring some of that success to the five stripes.