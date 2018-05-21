ATLANTA—The match between Atlanta United and the New York Red Bulls was held up for an inordinate amount of time on Sunday (12 minutes of stoppage), after Red Bulls defender Kemar Lawrence suffered a mysterious, yet potentially serious injury at the 73rd minute.

With New York sitting on a 3-1 lead and defending in the box, United's Tito Villalba launched a ball into the middle of the pitch, in Lawrence's direction.

However, upon receipt, Lawrence momentarily lost control of his footing and took the ball square in the face.

After being down for 10-plus minutes (lying motionless for a while), Lawrence was then carted off the field in a stretcher. His condition is unknown at the point, but there may be some concussive effects involved, given how the Red Bulls defender wasn't necessarily prepared to absorb the ball after slipping.

New York held on for the 3-1 win.

Serious concern for Kemar Lawrence, who's facedown on the ground and not moving. Awkward play in which he appeared to hit his head/face on the ground. He'll have to be stretchered off. #RBNY #ATLvNY #ATLvRBNY #MLS 🙏 pic.twitter.com/DPpaAemXoS — Jason Foster (@JogaBonito_USA) May 21, 2018

© 2018 WXIA