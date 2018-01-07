ATLANTA -- Hit 'em when they're down.

That's what Atlanta United did on Saturday night when they hosted an afflicted Orlando City team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and defeated them 4-0. It's Orlando's eighth straight loss.

This pseudo rivalry featured an Orlando team that not only has never beat Atlanta in five tries, but recently had its head coach fired and was without winger Justin Miram after the club gave him personal time off. He told Pro Soccer USA that he had been receiving death threats during Orlando's tumultuous few weeks.

Atlanta United took advantage and Josef Martinez scored in the third minute. Miguel Almiron scored two goals to continue Atlanta's unbeaten streak to six games.

Sorry Orlando, but Atlanta's not holding back.

"Score early and get on top of the game," Jeff Larentowicz reiterated as the team's game plan. "A team that's been through some tough times, it's going to be tough to come back from that."

Atlanta has been going through its own little rough patch. Nothing quite as dramatic. But they had only won twice in their last six matches going into Saturday. They were also playing without midfielder Darlingotn Nagbe who suffered an adductor injury against Portland and will be out 2-3 months. Julian Gressel moved over to the middle and Tito Villalba started on the right wing.

In the third minute, Gressel hit a cross in the box to Martinez who scored his 15th goal of the season. They would hold on to that lead at halftime despite Orlando finding some fight and getting good chances. Brad Guzan made three saves, and he even had a little luck on his side when he blocked a shot in the 38th minute, but it nearly rolled into the goal off the deflection. Mickey Ambrose was able to clear it just in time.

Guzan finished with his fifth clean sheet this season.

"We try to be hard to play against, limit their chances. The way the game unfolded, we got lucky in a couple situations," Guzan said. "They're good players, and they're maybe not in the best moment, but we dealt with everything fairly well, so it's a good clean sheet."

The game opened up for Atlanta in the second half, and on the counter attack, Martinez passed to Almiron, and his left footed shot defected off Joe Bendik and went in. Two minutes later, Almiron took another shot and it hit the crossbar. Ezequiel Barco got it off the bounce and put it into the back of the net.

Almiron's second goal came in the 78th minute on a ball from Ambrose. Almiron fought off Jonathan Spector and scored his seventh goal of the season to put Atlanta up 4-0.

The talented midfielder hadn't scored since April 28 against Montreal, and it was the first time Martinez, Almiron and Barco have all scored in a match.

"I'm really happy with the victory. More so because of how the team played as a whole, and not the goals," Almiron said through a translator.

"We're lucky to have these guys on our team," Guzan said of the goal scorers. "Because for any defense anywhere around the world, it's difficult to deal with these guys for 90 minutes."

With rumors about Almiron's inevitable transfer to Europe some time in the future continuing to reverberate, Guzan made it clear how fortunate the club is that he is still around.

"Miguel is a proper player," he said. "He'll have a big future ahead of him."

Atlanta United maintains the top spot on the eastern table with the victory. With their 37 points, they are 6 points ahead of NYCFC.

