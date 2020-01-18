ATLANTA — Atlanta United has signed defender Edgar Castillo.

The 33-year-old gives the MLS team a veteran left back to compete for playing time with teenager George Bello.

Castillo spent more than a decade in Mexico's Liga MX before moving to MLS in 2018. He played the last two seasons with Colorado and New England.

Castillo was part of two championships teams in Liga MX.

He also has played in 18 games for the U.S. national team after deciding to suit up for the Americans in 2009.

Colorado Rapids defender Edgar Castillo (2) in the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Commerce City, Colo. The teams played to a 2-2 tie. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

AP

MORE IN SPORTS |

After losing out on Anthony Edwards, Josh Pastner describes athletes he wants at Georgia Tech

Fan dies at M&T Bank Stadium during Ravens-Titans game