ATLANTA—Atlanta United's 3-1 defeat to the New York Red Bulls was marred by injuries, long stoppages of play and missed opportunities on the offensive end.

With a little help from the VAR, as well.

Playing before a raucous crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday night, United got off to a strong start, courtesy of Ezequiel Barco's goal at the 26th minute. While approaching the final line of Red Bulls defense, Barco executed a give-and-go pass to/from teammate Miguel Almiron.

On Almiron's kick, the ball ended up getting deflected off defender Tyler Adams' hand, and caromed perfectly to Barco, who fired a quick shot past New York goalkeeper Luis Robles on the right side.

Five minutes later, Josef Martinez apparently notched United's second goal of the evening. However, a VAR judge (video review) disallowed the goal, citing an apparent foul on Red Bulls player Aaron Long.

How does a foul on New York wipe out an Atlanta goal?

Regardless, it was a surreal moment, especially given the beauty of Martinez's goal, as he took his time breaking down the goalkeeper Robles before finding the net. But alas, there was no goal, and the complexion of the game shifted demonstrably after the controversial call.

At the 42nd minute, Daniel Royer knotted the score at 1 with a penalty-kick goal, barely eluding the hands of United goalkeeper Brad Guzan. At the 51st minute, Bradley Wright-Phillips gave the Red Bulls the lead with a timely header; but from an aesthetics standpoint, it would not compare to Wright-Phillips' second goal of the evening.

After a United turnover in its own zone, Wright-Phillips headed a perfectly placed pass into the goal. It occurred at the 55th minute and concluded the night's scoring.

It wouldn't be the last moment of drama, though.

At the 71st minute, United's Greg Garza received a red card for a violent challenge, leaving Atlanta shorthanded for the remaining time.

At the 73rd minute, United's Tito Villalba launched a ball into the middle of the pitch, in the direction of Red Bulls defender Kemar Lawrence. But upon receipt, Lawrence momentarily lost control of his footing and took the ball square in the face.

After lying motionless on the ground for 10-plus minutes (12 minutes of stoppage time), Lawrence was then carted off in a stretcher. His condition is unknown at the point, but there may be some concussive effects involved, given how the Red Bulls defender wasn't necessarily prepared to absorb the ball after slipping.

With the loss, the United remain at 25 points for the season. On the plus side, they still lead the Eastern Conference by one point.

Up next, Atlanta will travel to Massachusetts to face the New England Revolution on May 30. If the MLS playoffs began today, the Revolution would be the conference's final team to reach the postseason. United, of course, would be the top seed (first-round bye).

