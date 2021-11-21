Atlanta United set to try and spark another magical Atlanta sports run

The team is up against New York City FC on Saturday to kick off the MLS Cup Playoffs.

ATLANTA — Atlanta United will set out on Sunday to try and spark the latest magical run for an Atlanta sports team, kicking off the 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs on the road against New York City FC.

It will mark the culmination of a roller coaster season for United, who began the season with high expectations under new coach Gabriel Heinze only to fire him after just 17 games with the team - the firing coming at the end of an eight-match streak without a single win.

From that brutal low, though, the team roared back and fired off a stretch between August and September of eight wins in 11 matches, as Gonzalo Pineda took over as the new manager.

The basics

Who : Atlanta United

: Atlanta United What : MLS Cup Playoffs first round match vs. New York City FC

: MLS Cup Playoffs first round match vs. New York City FC Where : Yankee Stadium, New York

: Yankee Stadium, New York When : 3 p.m.

: 3 p.m. TV: ABC, ESPN Deportes

The team's biggest star, Josef Martínez, seemed to find his footing again in the past few months after his 2019-20 season was wrecked by a major injury and he returned slowly this year.

He put an exclamation point on United's seeming return as a real contender on the very last day of the season, securing the club's place in the playoffs with a magnificent goal to send them ahead in a 2-1 win over FC Cincinnati.

As Pineda took the reins and players like Ezequiel Barco, Marcelino Moreno, Matheus Rossetto and the spectacular Luiz Araújo (signed only in August) began to gel together behind Martínez, it felt like United had rediscovered the attacking flair that was the soul of the team their first seasons in MLS - including the 2018 championship.

Now on the heels of the Braves' run to winning the World Series championship, hopes are high that Atlanta United can replicate the special runs this season from its baseball team and, earlier in the year, the Hawks to the NBA Eastern Conference Finals.