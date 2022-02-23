Atlanta United's Andrew Gutman shares excitement ahead of season opener

ATLANTA — Ahead of Atlanta United’s 2022 season opener on Sunday, 11Alive sports reporter Reggie Chatman caught up with left-back Andrew Gutman.
Sunday’s match versus Kansas City will be the first game for Gutman with the team. He's taking over George Bello's position.
The 25-year-old talked about getting comfortable after joining the team, playing in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as well as the expectations for this team in 2022. Watch the interview in the video player above.
Atlanta United’s season opener is at 3 p.m against Sporting Kansas City at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.