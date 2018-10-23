ATLANTA – Gerado ‘Tata’ Martino, the head coach of Atlanta United, announced he will leave the team at the end of the season. The team said he has chosen to leave due to “personal reasons” and it has begun its search for a replacement.

“This was not an easy decision to make. I have enjoyed my time with Atlanta United very much and am proud of what we have accomplished together in such a short time,” Martino said in a press release. “The decision was not made for financial reasons, negotiations with the front office were transparent and fair. It was simply the right move for my family at this time.”

Martino was announced as the club’s inaugural head coach in 2016. In two years, he compiled a record of 38-17-17 in all competitions and guided the club to back-to-back MLS Cup playoff appearances. Over the last two seasons, no team in MLS has claimed more points, scored more goals or posted higher goal differential than Atlanta, according to Atlanta United FC. The club also qualified for the 2019 CONCACAF Champions League by securing the best record in MLS over the last two seasons.

RELATED | Atlanta United outlast Fire at home, clinch berth in Champions League tourney

“The opportunity to build a team from the start doesn’t come along often, and I am grateful to the club and the fans for putting their trust in me to establish a solid foundation here in Atlanta,” Martino said. “What is most important now is that the focus remain on our goals for this season.”

MORE | Atlanta United VP leaving for executive role with Miami's expansion club

Atlanta United FC president Darren Eales praised Tata Martino for his dedication to the team.

“Tata will leave our fans with wonderful memories of our first years, and we will always hold a special place in the Atlanta United history books,” Eales said. “We look forward to finishing this season strong together, and wish him nothing but the best in the future.”

© 2018 WXIA