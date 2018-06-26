ATLANTA -- Midfielder Darlington Nagbe will miss 2-3 months with a right adductor injury, Atlanta United announced on Tuesday.

Nagbe injured his thigh during Atlanta's 1-1 draw with his former team, the Portland Timbers. He fell to the ground in the 55th minute while passing the ball. He made no contact with any player. Nagbe continued to lay on the pitch as Julian Gressel scored the equalizer moments later.

The 27-year-old left the game after the injury. Tito Villalba replaced Nagbe in the game.

Nagbe has started every match this season. He has three assists in his first season with Atlanta.

Atlanta United 1, Portland Timbers 1

© 2018 WXIA