ATLANTA—In sports lingo, it's known as a 'Get-Right' game. Making short and thorough work of an outclassed opponent.

On Saturday night, before the largest soccer crowd of any global venue for this day (71,932—including World Cup action), Atlanta United thumped second-division rival Orlando City FC, 4-0.

But don't let the close score fool you (sarcasm alert) ... it was perhaps worse than the final tally revealed.

How much so? Let us count thee ways:

**Josef Martinez scored a goal at the 3rd minute that was equal parts nifty (on Martinez's part) and laughable (on Orlando FC's part).

Just beyond midfield, United's Julian Gressel crushed a right cross-pass through the scoring area; but instead of knocking the ball down, one Orlando defender offered a half-hearted deflection off his left heel.

This tiny, but crucial tip suddenly gave the ball eyes, as it zipped past two Orlando defenders and into the path of Martinez, who glide-kicked the ball into the net.

Martinez now leads all MLS playmakers with 15 goals.

Before most Atlanta fans could even find their seats at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, it was already 1-0.

**Just 12 minutes after the intermission period, Atlanta erupted for two picture-perfect goals.

For the first score, Hector Villalba and Josef Martinez covered much ground in advancing the ball upfield.

From there, Martinez led Miguel Almiron with a breakaway pass. Upon receiving the ball, Almiron deked hard to the right before taking a shot to the left, well beyond the goaltender's reach.

Fun fact: If you were quantifying crowd noise during this stretch, the anticipation of Almiron fielding Martinez's flawless pass was tangibly louder ... than Almiron actually finding the net.

Two minutes later (57th minute), with Orlando either desperate or discombobulated (perhaps both), United scored on another breathtaking pursuit.

With Atlanta putting great pressure on the Orlando City defense, Almiron squared up for a center-kick scoring opportunity (left leg). The ball clanged off the top post—and over Martinez's header attempt—before caroming to Ezequiel Barco, who used his right leg to stealthily hit the back of the net.

**From a stats perspective, Atlanta (6-2-2 at home) won the crucial battles with shots and shots on target; and aside from isolated flurries, United goalkeeper Brad Guzan had little difficulty in posting his third shutout of the season.

**The fourth and final goal ended up being Almiron's second of the night.

By this time, Orlando City FC was jamming its available resources into the offensive end. As such, when United finally got control of the ball, it essentially created a fast-break opportunity for Almiron, who dribbled down near the baseline and subsequently fired a winning kick past the Orlando goalkeeper.

In a nutshell, it was the culmination of a near-perfect home rout.

It was also enough to momentarily boost Atlanta (37 overall points) to a six-point cushion in the Eastern Conference.

(At the time of this writing, second place New York City FC was leading 2-1 at halftime.)

Next up: Atlanta will take its road to show to Texas (vs. Dallas FC on July 4).

© 2018 WXIA