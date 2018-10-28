In lieu of Atlanta United's 4-1 defeat to Toronto on Sunday, it's time to encapsulate the upcoming MLS playoffs, via another enlightening round of burning questions.

DID ATLANTA STILL CLAIM THE TOP SEED IN THE CONFERENCE STANDINGS?

Uh, no.

On the final day of the regular season, the New York Red Bulls (71 points) eclipsed United (69 points) for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

By extension, New York was also awarded the famed Supporters Shield, recognizing the Major League Soccer club with the most seasonal points.

HOW IMPORTANT WAS THE BATTLE FOR THE SUPPORTERS SHIELD?

On the plus side, the Red Bulls own home-field advantage throughout the postseason, including the MLS Cup finale.

So, that's certainly a major bonus.

However, the burden of expectations has subtly shifted from Atlanta to New York, which cannot be underrated with high-stakes, max-pressure events.

There's also this to consider: With professional hockey and the Presidents' Trophy (awarded to the NHL's best regular season team), there's a long-standing tradition of the players NOT touching the trophy, since it often serves as a jinx (or curse) for the impending NHL playoffs.

In that vain, perhaps the Five Stripes players privately didn't want the Supporters Shield.

WHICH TEAMS MADE THE EAST PLAYOFFS?

Here's the official seed order for the postseason:

1. New York Red Bulls

2. Atlanta

3. New York City FC

4. D.C. United

5. Columbus

6. Philadelphia

WHEN DO THE PLAYOFFS BEGIN?

On Wednesday and Thursday, the MLS will conduct two nights of 'Knockout' doubleheaders in the opening postseason round, featuring the bottom four playoff seeds from the Eastern and Western conferences, respectively.

For the East, the matchups will be ...

**Philadelphia @ New York Red Bulls

**D.C. United @ Columbus

How does this affect United? Well, as the No. 2 seed, Atlanta, would encounter the highest-seeded survivor of the Knockout stage during the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Put another way, if New York FC collects a mid-week home victory, then United would automatically host NYFC during the semifinal round.

WHEN DOES UNITED PLAY?

Here's something we can say with 100-percent certainty: For the upcoming Sundays of Nov. 4 and 11, United will host either the 3-, 4- or 5-seed listed above.

(As the 6-seed, a triumphant Philly would play the Red Bulls in Round 2.)

Regarding the East and West semifinals, the matchups will feature a two-game series–a notable departure from the winner-take-all playoff encounters with the NFL.

(And yes, I know soccer and football are vastly different operations.)

How does the MLS determine the winner, in the event of a series split?

Aggregate goals.

WHAT ARE THE CHANCES OF MERCEDES-BENZ STADIUM HOSTING THE MLS CUP?

Pretty good, actually.

It's a simple proposition here: If United advances to the MLS final (Dec. 8) ... it would automatically host the championship round–regardless of which team comes out of the West–due to collecting more points during the regular season.

IS UNITED A CHAMPIONSHIP FAVORITE AMONG THE BETTING CROWD?

Absolutely.

Citing VegasInsider.com's most recent update, United holds the best odds of capturing the MLS Cup title–at 14-5.

Here's the full menu of betting options:

Atlanta (14/5)

New York Red Bulls (3/1)

FC Dallas (7/1)

Los Angeles FC (8/1)

New York City FC (8/1)

Sporting Kansas City (8/1)

Seattle Sounders (14/1)

Portland Timbers (16/1)

Columbus Crew (20/1)

Philadelphia Union (33/1)

D.C. United (33/1)

