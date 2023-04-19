Machop Chol talks journey from Sudan to the MLS

The 23-year-old moved from South Sudan at 2 years old.

ATLANTA — It's been a big week for Atlanta United forward and local Tucker product Machop Chol. He scored his first MLS goal on Saturday in a 2-2 draw with Toronto FC.

"I've been thinking about it for some time now. Need to get this first goal and get some pressure off me," said Chol. "I saw it hit the back of the net and said 'wow. Finally.'"

The celebration that followed was a tribute to his former teammate Anton Walkes, who was killed in a boating accident in January.

Chol lifted his jersey to show a shirt with letters that spelled out "Anton Forever."

"I feel like this year is dedicated to him," said Chol. "I feel like he is always with me. He knew if he could bring the young guys in that he could get the best out of us."

The 23-year-old moved from South Sudan at 2 years old. He gives plenty of credit to his parents who made sacrifices for the family to have a better life.

"There is a lot of conflict going on in Sudan at the time," said Chol. "My parents always wanted me to have an education. We were able to escape that."