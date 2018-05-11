Atlanta United's halfway home to reaching the Eastern Conference finals, after squeaking out a thrilling 1-0 victory over New York City FC on Sunday.

However, the above declaration comes with a quirky caveat. Here goes:

The semifinal round of the Major League Soccer playoffs come in the form of a two-game series between the competing clubs, with the team sporting the better regular-season record playing the opener on the road.

(In this case, Atlanta had to handle its business at the narrow pitch of New York's Yankee Stadium, which on paper, seemed like a bad matchup.)

And in the event of a tie after the series, with both franchises earning one victory apiece, the tiebreaker would fall in the realm of aggregate goals, or total goals on the road.

If the tiebreaker still cannot be rectified, extra-time soccer at the end of Game No. 2 would determine the series winner.

For United, though, it's a pretty simple recipe for advancing: Either win or tie of NYCFC next Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and United will take its championship hopes to the next level.

Sunday's slate of United heroes included:

**Eric Remedi registered the game's only goal (putback attempt at the 37th minute ... also his first with United, period).

**Goalkeeper Brad Guzan deftly deflected all of NYCFC's eight shots for the evening.

**Forward Miguel Almiron, who recently returned from an injured hamstring, initially tallied a goal in the first half ... but it was disallowed for questionable reasons.

Either way, Mercedes-Benz Stadium should be rocking for next Sunday's Game 2 (time to be determined).

Adding spice to the bigger picture, the New York Red Bulls (Eastern Conference's No. 1 seed) are on the brink of elimination, after falling to the Columbus Crew on Sunday.

