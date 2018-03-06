ATLANTA -- Two players from Philadelphia Union received red cards after arguing with the referee after their team committed a penalty in the box.

Atlanta United striker Josef Martinez was in the box and was attempting to setup a shot when Auston Trusty came in and tried to knock the ball away, but he was called for a foul inside the box in the 17th minute. That set up a penalty kick for Martinez.

As Martinez was waiting, several players began arguing with the referee. After issuing yellow cards to Alejandro Bedoya and Haris Medunjanin, the players continued to argue and were each given red cards, an automatic ejection.

TWO red cards for the Union!



Bedoya and Medunjanin each sent off for altercations with the ref.

Philadelphia suddenly was down to nine men in the match.

Martinez scored on the penalty kick, and Atlanta United took a 1-0 lead in the 21st minute.

