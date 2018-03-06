ATLANTA -- Two players from Philadelphia Union received red cards after arguing with the referee after their team committed a penalty in the box during the team's 3-1 loss to Atlanta United FC.

Atlanta United striker Josef Martinez was in the box and was attempting to setup a shot when Auston Trusty came in and tried to knock the ball away, but he was called for a foul inside the box in the 17th minute. That set up a penalty kick for Martinez.

As Martinez was waiting, several players began arguing with the referee. After issuing yellow cards to Alejandro Bedoya and Haris Medunjanin, the players continued to argue and were each given red cards, an automatic ejection.

Philadelphia suddenly was down to nine men in the match.

Martinez scored on the penalty kick to give Atlanta United the lead in the 21st minute.

"I can't say for sure exactly what happened there. I think Medunjanin must have been sent off for a verbal comment that he made to the ref, and Bedoya I'm not sure what happened, if that was his second yellow for the foul or something after that. But I understand that players get frustrated and they can lose their temper sometimes," Atlanta United head coach Gerardo Martino said through a translator.

Martinez, not sure what the call was or whether or not VAR was necessary, patiently stood as the Philadelphia Union players continued to get in the ref's face.

"I was scared sh**less," Martinez said in Spanish while reflecting on the chaos he witnessed. "When you have a lot of time to think about it, the goal looks smaller. But thank God it went in."

Martinez would score two more times to complete the fifth hat-trick in his MLS career, tying the league record. His second goal game in the game came in the 49th minute. Mikey Ambrose passed to Miguel Almiron who crossed it right into the box. Martinez meerely had to tap the ball in the air to put Atlanta up 2-0.

Philadelphia scored their only goal just a few minutes later. Fafa Picault beat the defenders on a ball over the top and put it past Brad Guzan. In the 83rd minute, Philadelphia was called for a hand-ball in the box, and Martinez completed the hat trick on a second penalty kick.

Almiron wanted to take the first penalty kick, according to Martinez, but since they rotate, it was his turn to take it. Then when the hat-trick was up for grabs, Almiron allowed Martinez to take the second.

"I know the goalkeeper. I thought he was going to wait until the last second when I was kicking it and Miguel told me to just hit a rocket," Martinez said.

Atlanta United won 3-1 to claim its first home victory since April 28. They sit in first place in the eastern table with 29 points.

