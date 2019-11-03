It can be difficult these days balancing work, family life and being a superfan of Atlanta United.

Difficult but not impossible, that is.

During Sunday's MLS home opener, United fan Taylor Scalera recorded an unidentified man – perhaps a parent – giving full attention to the Atlanta-FC Cincinnati match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium ... while also dutifully entertaining a small child sitting behind him.

How did he accomplish the double feat? The red-clad fan required nothing more than some creative thinking, liquid refreshment (for the child) and a smartphone.

This short video has already gone viral, with many hailing the multi-tasking man as a superdad.

BELOW: VIEW THE SUPERDAD/FAN VIDEO