ATLANTA -- One Atlanta United player made a little girl’s birthday wish come true with a hug after yesterday’s tie with the Seattle Sounders. Miguel Almirón, "Miggy," noticed the young fan jumping up and down holding a sign reading “It’s my 6th birthday and all I want is a hug from Miggy!” The midfielder immediately went over the the girl, kissed her head, and posed for a few pictures.
Social media is gushing over Miggy’s kindness and the reaction of the birthday girl.
But who could blame her, so would we.
