ATLANTA -- One Atlanta United player made a little girl’s birthday wish come true with a hug after yesterday’s tie with the Seattle Sounders. Miguel Almirón, "Miggy," noticed the young fan jumping up and down holding a sign reading “It’s my 6th birthday and all I want is a hug from Miggy!” The midfielder immediately went over the the girl, kissed her head, and posed for a few pictures.

Miggy making wishes come true 💫 pic.twitter.com/pUkyrFzdcL — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) July 15, 2018

Social media is gushing over Miggy’s kindness and the reaction of the birthday girl.

Freaking adorable.. both of them! Love this team. — GoDawgs (@goshavocado) July 15, 2018

So sweet 😍😍😍😭😭😭 — Meagan Garrison⚡️ (@meagangarrison_) July 15, 2018

But who could blame her, so would we.

