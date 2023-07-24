Chelsea vs. Newcastle & Brighton vs. Brentford in Atlanta | What to know

ATLANTA — As Georgia keeps finding ways to insert itself into the British sporting summer, it's only appropriate that some big clubs from across the pond are here to put on a show in Atlanta this week.
Newcastle United - bringing back an Atlanta favorite, Miguel Almiron - and Chelsea will tangle in one match Wednesday, while Brighton and Brentford will also square off in the exhibition matches ("friendlies," as our English friends would call them).
If you're heading to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to catch the action, here's some helpful information:
Chelsea vs. Newcastle & Brighton vs. Brentford in Atlanta details
- Who: Newcastle United & Chelsea FC // Bright & Hove Albion & Brentford FC
- What: Premier League Summer Series in Atlanta
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
- When: Wednesday, July 26, 5:30 p.m. (Bright vs. Brentford) & 8:15 p.m. (Newcastle vs. Chelsea)
Ticket information
One ticket gets you access to both games. Tickets are currently available through the official event partner, Ticketmaster, for less than $30. Prices are similar on secondhand sites.
Parking & transit information
MARTA is the easiest way to get to the stadium, with a stop just a few yards away at the Georgia World Congress Center/CNN Center stop.
For drivers, Mercedes-Benz Stadium has several lots with gameday parking that will be available, starting in the $23-30 range.
You can also park at one of the other Downtown Atlanta lots with paid parking that would be within a reasonable walking distance.