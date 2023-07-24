Chelsea vs. Newcastle & Brighton vs. Brentford in Atlanta | What to know

If you're heading to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to catch the action, here's some helpful information.

Example video title will go here for this video

Newcastle United - bringing back an Atlanta favorite, Miguel Almiron - and Chelsea will tangle in one match Wednesday, while Brighton and Brentford will also square off in the exhibition matches ("friendlies," as our English friends would call them).

If you're heading to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to catch the action, here's some helpful information:

Chelsea vs. Newcastle & Brighton vs. Brentford in Atlanta details

Who : Newcastle United & Chelsea FC // Bright & Hove Albion & Brentford FC

: Newcastle United & Chelsea FC // Bright & Hove Albion & Brentford FC What : Premier League Summer Series in Atlanta

: Premier League Summer Series in Atlanta Where : Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta When: Wednesday, July 26, 5:30 p.m. (Bright vs. Brentford) & 8:15 p.m. (Newcastle vs. Chelsea)

Ticket information

One ticket gets you access to both games. Tickets are currently available through the official event partner, Ticketmaster, for less than $30. Prices are similar on secondhand sites.

Parking & transit information

MARTA is the easiest way to get to the stadium, with a stop just a few yards away at the Georgia World Congress Center/CNN Center stop.

For drivers, Mercedes-Benz Stadium has several lots with gameday parking that will be available, starting in the $23-30 range.