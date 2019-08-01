Former Atlanta United manager Gerardo 'Tata' Martino has a new coaching home.

On Monday, the MLS Cup-winning coach was tapped to lead the Mexican national team--a move that would rate as a 5 on the 'Surprise' meter (1 through 10), given how this arrangement had been rumored for months in Atlanta media circles.

According to SI.com, the Mexican soccer federation didn't rush to formally name a successor to interim coach Tuca Ferretti.

Martino, who previously managed the national clubs with Paraguay and Argentina, will now be tasked with returning Mexico to international prominence, most notably the World Cup.

Charting the last eight World Cups (1990 through 2018), Mexico hasn't advanced past the Round of 16 at any time; and since 1974, Mexico has reached the Quarterfinal stage just once (1986).

Martino, the original United coach, could be making a return trip to Atlanta sooner than later. Mexico's slated to play a pre-Gold Cup 'friendly' at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with the opponent yet to be determined.