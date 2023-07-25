Atlanta United could get first look at Lionel Messi in Miami tonight

Atlanta's playing Inter Miami in the Leagues Cup, an in-season competition that pits MLS and Liga MX teams from Mexico against each other.

MIAMI — Atlanta United will be in South Florida this evening, with all apparent indications that they'll get their first in-person look at Lionel Messi.

The game is slated for 7:30 p.m. If you want to watch it, you'll need Apple TV's MLS Season Pass.

According to ESPN reporting, Inter Miami's manager Tata Martino - an old friend for Atlanta United - has indicated Messi will assume the team's captaincy and could start tonight.

In his debut match with Miami, Messi came off the bench in the second half against Mexican club Cruz Azul and scored the winning goal on a free kick at he very last minute, four minutes into added time.

LIONEL ANDRÉS MESSI IS NOT HUMAN. pic.twitter.com/2mBDI41mLy — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 22, 2023

Atlanta - struggling in their past couple matches with defensive consistency - will certainly have their hands full with Messi. United is coming off consecutive 2-1 losses in MLS regular season matches against New England and Orlando.

Monday night will be the team's first Leagues Cup match. They're in a three-team group with Inter Miami and Cruz Azul.

If they finish top of the group or runner-up, they'd advance to a 32-team knockout tournament.